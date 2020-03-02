Article continues after sponsor message

ALTON - A semi-tanker truck hauling diesel fuel ran off the road and rolled to the edge of a creek around 5:39 a.m. Monday on Homer Adams Parkway Extension near Circle K in Alton jurisdiction.

There appeared to be no injuries in the accident. Alton Police and Alton Fire Department responded to the scene.

There may have been spillage and Alton Fire Department requested the Madison County HAZ-MAT team and the Wood River Refinery Spill Team to assess the situation. Scanner traffic said the truck driver was out of his vehicle at the scene walking around after the crash.

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.