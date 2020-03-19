SEE VIDEO:

ALTON - The Little Blue Dragon and Queen of St. Louis wrestling, Seishin, won over former World Wrestling Entertainment women's champion and two-time WrestleMania competitor Jazz in an historic main event at the Pro Wrestling Epic Declaration of War card held recently at the Franklin Lodge in Alton.

It was the first-ever main event in the long history of St. Louis professional wrestling between two African-American women, and the match didn't disappoint, as both wrestlers gave their all in an entertaining match.

"The card went really well," said PWE promoter and wrestler Leone Mephisto. "Everything went great, the talent performed at the top of their game, and I couldn't have asked for anything better."

Before the card, a meet-and-greet was held with Jazz, where the former WWE champion met with fans and signed autographs.

Seishin won the main event with a schoolboy roll-up of Jazz, which enabled her to get the pin.

In a co-feature, Alex Herzog retained his PWE heavyweight championship with a best-of-three fall table match win over Neil Diamond Cutter. The object of the match was for one of the wrestlers to put his opponent through a table in order to win the fall. Another title changed hands when Corey Roberts and Nick King defeated AEOU to win the Wrestling Over Everything tag-team championship.

Another featured contest saw Orion Creed win over Karim Brigante, while Brandon Aarons defeated Chicago's Favorite Son, Paco Manuel.

In the other matches on the card, Ace Roberts took the measure of Nasty Juan, Reid Reign won over The Joker by disqualification, Barackus won over Roy Lewis, Benjamin Trust defeated Chris Exodus, and in another tag-team match, Johnny Blade and Dave Vaughn defeated Sabotage Squad.

The next PWE card will be held on Saturday, Oct. 17 in Roodhouse, Ill. For information and tickets, please call Mephisto at (618) 806-4656.

