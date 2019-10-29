EDWARDSVILLE - Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s School of Education, Health and Human Behavior (SEHHB) is teaming up with the Edwardsville Public Library to bring Health Careers Day to the residents of Edwardsville on Saturday, Nov. 2 from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at the library, located at 112 S Kansas St.

The event is open to all ages, and attendees will be able to speak to individuals in fields such as dental medicine, art therapy, exercise science, medical technology, nursing, nutrition, pharmacy, psychology, public health, social work and speech-language pathology.

More than 15 faculty and staff representing a dozen disciplines, and many SEHHB students will volunteer at the event, as well as provide information about their disciplines.

“We need more people from diverse backgrounds and disciplines to enter our healthcare system in order to meet evolving needs,” said Alyson Siglock, first-year master’s student in public health, of Glen Carbon. “A variety of professionals working together to improve our nation’s health provides a comprehensive approach that is sure to expand all that our healthcare system can offer.

Article continues after sponsor message

“SIUE’s Health Careers Day is a paramount opportunity for members of our Edwardsville community and local health professionals to connect, understand each other’s differing roles, and to realize our full potential to work synergistically.”

Paul Rose, PhD, SEHHB associate dean, has been collaborating with the Edwardsville Public Library to bring together students, the public and healthcare professionals.

“Whatever their age or background, we hope members of the community will come to learn about health sciences, enjoy some free giveaways and find out what SIUE students do,” Rose said. “By engaging with the public at events like this, we can educate people throughout the region about opportunities and looming shortages in the health professions. This is another chance for people to appreciate and learn new things in the beautiful Edwardsville library.”

The SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior prepares students in a wide range of fields including community and public health, exercise science, nutrition, instructional technology, psychology, speech-language pathology and audiology, educational administration, and teaching. Faculty members engage in leading-edge research, which enhances teaching and enriches the educational experience. The School supports the community through on-campus clinics, outreach to children and families, and a focused commitment to enhancing individual lives across the region.

Photo: Paul Rose, SIUE School of Education, Health and Human Behavior associate dean.

More like this: