ST. LOUIS - No doubt that 2020 has been an unusual year, but that doesn't mean families have to put a visit with Santa Claus on hold.

St. Louis Union Station -- the centerpiece of holiday celebrations in downtown St. Louis is offering several opportunities to talk to and get pictures with the Jolly Old Elf this season.

SCUBA CLAUS

In what might just be the ultimate social distance, Santa is under water at the St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station. Who knew Santa was an avid diver? Guests can talk with St. Nick and his trusty elf during their deep dives in the Shark Canyon habitat on the following dates in December:

--Saturdays and Sundays from December 5 through Dec 20 at 11:00 a.m., 1:15 p.m, and 3:30 p.m.

--Monday, December 21 through Thursday, December 24 at 11:00 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

A chat with Scuba Santa is included with admission to the St. Louis Aquarium. Tickets are available at www.stlouisaquarium.com.

PANCAKES WITH SANTA

Guests can enjoy a delicious breakfast and meet Santa Claus at a new family event at St. Louis Union Station this holiday season.

On select Saturdays and Sundays in December, groups can reserve a special Pancakes with Santa meal in the Grand Hall.

Pancakes topped with strawberries and fun whipped-cream Santa faces are served with milk for the kids or coffee for the grownups.

Seatings are available at 9, 9:45, 10:30 and 10:45 a.m. on December 5 & 6, 12 & 13, and 19 & 20, 2020. Tables are available in groups of four or six. Tickets are $20.

Santa will visit with every child during the event with social distancing in mind and parents are invited to take their own pictures at special holiday backdrops.

Tables will be placed at appropriate distances and only one group will be seated at a table. Masks are required per City of St. Louis Health Department requirements.

Tickets or hotel packages that include the breakfast at the St. Louis Union Station Hotel are available at:

https://www.stlthepolarexpressride.com/pancakes-with-santa

SANTA AT BELIEVE! THE POLAR EXPRESS™ EXPERIENCE

The magical tale of a boy's search for the meaning of Christmas comes to St. Louis Union Station for 2020 with some changes to allow for appropriate social distancing.

Beautifully decorated trains will remain stationary under the Union Station train shed for a walk-through event. Guests will interact with the THE POLAR EXPRESS™ characters and Santa Claus in whimsically decorated tents and on the Station's Purina Performance Plaza.

Photos with Santa are available in a beautiful throne room with Santa, his elves and visiting children separated to maintain a safe distance. Mondays through Thursdays until December 10, a digital download of the Santa picture is free with tickets to The Polar Express Experience. a

The event continues through December 30, 2020.

More information about dates, event times and tickets is available by calling 314-942-6942, or by visiting www.STLPolarExpressRide.com.

Families are encouraged to wear their holiday pajamas for the experience.

