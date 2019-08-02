SEE VIDEO:

ALTON - The Fifth Annual Amtrak Train Day Celebration in Alton again attracted a large crowd of children, parents, and grandparents.

The event was held Tuesday in the Alton Regional Multimodal Transportation Center. Train Day featured model trains, giveaways, train safety representatives and a special visit by an Abraham Lincoln re-enactor courtesy of Looking for Lincoln. Kids received a special Train Day craft from Party on Broadway, an art studio in Alton that specializes in creative group crafting projects. Free admission and free parking.

The first 400 kids enjoyed cookies from Alton Square’s Cookie Factory Bakery. Kids also received free conductor hats, train whistles, and coloring books.

Train Day is part of Kid’Cation, an annual promotion by the Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau.

Tourism Bureau. Kid’Cation runs through Aug. 4 and provides families affordable, end-of-summer-vacation options.

Gail Wallace, tourism manager of Great Rivers and Routes Tourism Bureau, said this is a very popular event each year.

“Train Day is part of our summer kids program, which has special deals for parents and summer fun before school starts,” she said.

