ALTON - The City Of Alton today announced that private contractors will have East Broadway closed to thru traffic from East Third Street to Henry Street for water and sewer line work.

The City of Alton said the road closure will begin at 7 a.m. Monday, June 12, and is expected to continue through the week, reopening Friday evening, June 16.

"Please be patient and use caution," advised the city officials. "Do not attempt to move or drive around traffic control. Violators may be cited and prosecuted."

