SPRINGFIELD — For nearly seven months, Illinois Federation of Teachers (IFT) members who work at the Secretary of State’s office have been bargaining for a fair contract. Last month, union members there rejected the employers’ “last, best offer” by a 2-to-1 margin and overwhelmingly authorized the union’s bargaining team to file an intent to strike notice if an agreement cannot be reached at the next bargaining session on February 14.

Tomorrow, the workers will picket at multiple state offices to demonstrate their solidarity and demand a fair agreement.

WHAT: Informational picketing to call for a fair contract for IFT members who work for Secretary of State Jesse White

WHO: Members of the Secretary of State Council of the Illinois Federation of Public Employees (IFPE, Local 4408) and the Illinois Federation of Information System Employees (Local 4407).

WHEN: Tuesday, February 4 – 11 AM -1:30 PM

WHERE: Workers and supporters will demonstrate with signs at:

SOS Facility – 2701 S. Dirksen Parkway, Springfield

State Capitol Complex – State Library, 300 S. Second St., Springfield

Howlett Building, 501 S. Second St., Springfield

James R. Thompson Center – 100 W. Randolph St., Chicago

More than 250 employees work in the two unions that represent information system employees and various workers at the state archives, state library, capitol complex, and elsewhere.

Information technology (IT) and many other employees often earn less money than workers in comparable jobs in other state offices, and IT employees have experienced a dramatic workload increase due to the large number of vacant positions in that department.

In addition to fair salary increases, the workers are seeking a maternity/paternity leave policy that aligns with the one in place for employees under Illinois’ other constitutional officers.

The Illinois Federation of Public Employees (Local 4408) and the Illinois Federation of System Employees (Local 4407) are affiliates of the Illinois Federation of Teachers (IFT). The IFT is made up of more than 100,000 teachers and paraprofessionals in PreK-12 school districts throughout Illinois, faculty and staff at community colleges and universities, public employees under every statewide elected constitutional officer, and retirees.



