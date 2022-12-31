SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed in observance of the New Year's holiday.

• Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed Monday, Jan. 2.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

• Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed Saturday, Dec. 31.

Article continues after sponsor message

All offices and facilities will be open on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website at ilsos.gov for online services including checking eligibility to renew their driver’s license online, applying for a duplicate driver’s license, or renewing license plate stickers.

In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 7, 2025.

More like this:

Attorney General Raoul Urges Federal Court To Keep Open U.S. Department Of Homeland Security’s Civil Rights Offices
May 20, 2025
Anderson Hospital Breaks Ground on New Emergency Department
Jul 7, 2025
Durbin, Blumenthal, Senators Pen Letter To HHS Secretary Kennedy, FDA Commissioner Makary Urging Them To Halt Efforts To Weaken Food Oversight
May 10, 2025
Attorney General Raoul Sues To Stop Dismantling Of Department Of Health And Human Services
May 5, 2025
IDPH Celebrates 2025 Pride Month
Jun 2, 2025

 