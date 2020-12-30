Illinois Secretary of State Jesse WhiteSPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State offices, Commercial Driver License (CDL) facilities and drive-thru facilities serving license plate stickers will be closed on Friday, Jan. 1, in observance of New Year’s Day. All other Driver Services facilities, including those that have been closed, are scheduled to reopen on Jan. 5.

CDL facilities that operate on a Tuesday to Saturday schedule will reopen on Saturday, Jan. 2. Offices and facilities that operate on a Monday to Friday schedule will reopen on Monday, Jan. 4. All other driver services facilities will reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

As a reminder, Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White has extended all expiration dates to June 1, 2021, for driver’s licenses/ID cards.

White encourages people to conduct business online at www.cyberdriveillinois.com for services such as renewing license plate stickers, obtaining replacement driver’s licenses/ID cards, and renewing driver’s licenses.

More like this:

Secretary of State Mobile DMV to Appear at Wood River Public Library
Sep 28, 2025
Giannoulias Launches Central Illinois’ First 24/7 Drive-Through DMV Kiosks at Springfield Flagship Center
Sep 28, 2025
Godfrey Approves Liquor Licenses For Two Local Businesses
Oct 7, 2025
Godfrey Trustees Seek New Way To Limit Video Gaming Licenses
Today
Giannoulias Announces Nearly $1.5 Million in Grants to Southern Illinois Libraries
Aug 24, 2025

 