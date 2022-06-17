Secretary Of State Offices To Close For Juneteenth

MADISON - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed on Monday, June 20, in observance of Juneteenth.

  • Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed on Saturday, June 18, and reopen for business on Tuesday, June 21.
  • Offices and Driver Services facilities operating on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed on Monday, June 20, and reopen for business on Tuesday, June 21.

As a reminder, Secretary White has extended all driver’s license, ID card and learner’s permit expiration dates to July 31, 2022. This extension does not apply to commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) and CDL learner’s permits. In addition, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security has extended the federal REAL ID deadline to May 3, 2023.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website at ilsos.gov for online services including checking eligibility to renew their driver’s license online, applying for a duplicate driver’s license, renewing license plate stickers, or locating the nearest Driver Services facility.

