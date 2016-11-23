SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday, November 24th and Friday, November 25th in observance of Thanksgiving.

Facilities open Tuesday to Saturday will reopen on Saturday, November 26th. Offices and facilities open Monday to Friday will reopen on Monday, November 28th.

Article continues after sponsor message

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com, to locate the nearest Driver Services facility and the hours of operation. In addition, drivers can change an address, register to become an organ and tissue donor or renew license plate stickers online.

More like this: