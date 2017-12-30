SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and Driver Services facilities open Monday to Friday will be closed on Monday, January 1st, while facilities open Tuesday to Saturday will be closed Saturday, December 30th, in observance of New Year’s Day.

All office and facilities will be open for business Tuesday, January 2nd.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com, to locate the nearest Driver Services facility and the hours of operation. In addition, drivers can change an address, register to become an organ and tissue donor or renew license plate stickers online.

More like this:

Goshen Area Storage Offers "Top-Notch" Storage with Unique Tech Twist
Sep 9, 2025
HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital Announces $116 Million Investment in Campus Expansion to Grow Services and Inpatient Capacity  
2 days ago
Durbin Joins Senate Democrats In Requesting Information From DHS On Mistreatment Of Pregnant Women In ICE Detention
Sep 24, 2025
Gov. Kehoe: Missouri’s National Guard To Handle ICE Support Until End of 2026
Yesterday
OSF Saint Anthony's Recognized By ASHE For Continued Environmental Leadership
Sep 8, 2025

 