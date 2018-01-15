Illinois Secretary of State Jesse WhiteSPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and facilities which operate on a Monday through Friday schedule will be closed on Monday, January 15, 2018, in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day. In addition, Driver Services facilities that operate on a Tuesday through Saturday schedule will be closed on Saturday, January 13.

All office and facilities will be open for business on Tuesday, January 16.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com, to locate the nearest Driver Services facility and the hours of operation. In addition, drivers can change an address, register to become an organ and tissue donor or renew license plate stickers online.

