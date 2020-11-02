SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office will be closed Tuesday, Nov. 3, in observance of Election Day, a state holiday. All offices and facilities will reopen on Wednesday, Nov. 4.

Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White reminded drivers that they can take advantage of online services – such as renewing license plate stickers, obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, obtaining a driving record abstract or renewing a standard driver’s license through the Safe Driver Renewal program – from the comfort of their own home by visiting the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com.

