SPRINGFIELD - Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White announced that all offices and Driver Services facilities open Monday to Friday will be closed on Monday, October 14th, while facilities open Tuesday to Saturday will be closed Saturday, October 12th, in observance of Columbus Day.

All office and facilities will be open for business Tuesday, October 15th.

Individuals can visit the Secretary of State’s website, www.cyberdriveillinois.com, to locate the nearest Driver Services facility and the hours of operation. In addition, drivers can change an address, apply for a duplicate driver’s license or ID card or renew license plate stickers online.

