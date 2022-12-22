SPRINGFIELD - Due to travel warnings issued by the National Weather Service and the Illinois State Police in anticipation of hazardous road conditions caused by the impending winter storm, all Secretary of State offices and Driver Services facilities will be closed at 1 p.m. today, Thursday, Dec. 22. Secretary White’s top priority is ensuring the safety and well-being of customers and employees.

“I encourage motorists to abide by law enforcement warnings to stay off the roads during hazardous, blizzard-like winter conditions,” said White.

Secretary of State offices and facilities will reopen after the holiday weekend on Tuesday, Dec. 27.

In the meantime, customers are encouraged to conduct other business online at ilsos.gov. In addition to driver’s license and ID card renewals for those who qualify, online services include obtaining a duplicate driver’s license or ID card, ordering a driver's record, and purchasing license plate stickers.

