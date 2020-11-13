Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White, in recognition of National Donor Sabbath, unveiled a new radio Public Service Announcement (PSA), highlighting the need for organ and tissue donors during a virtual event at www.LifeGoesOn.com. November 13-15 marks National Donor Sabbath, an interfaith campaign aimed at educating religious communities about organ/tissue donation.

“We recognize Donor Sabbath in a virtual format but the message remains the same: to raise organ and tissue donor awareness in faith communities,” White explained. “Many people buy into the myth that their religion does not support organ donation however, most religions honor and respect organ donation as an act of generosity.”

According to the United Network for Organ Sharing, the majority of major religions support organ and tissue donation including Catholicism, Protestantism, Christianity, Islam and Judaism.

This year’s PSA features Sister Ritamary Brown who serves as a Franciscan Sister for St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur. Sister Ritamary works with families whose loved ones have passed away and they have to make a decision about organ and tissue donation.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I have discovered that through faith, families find comfort, hope and closure by choosing organ donation during this dark time in their life,” Sister Ritamary says in the PSA.

The PSA was distributed to approximately 100 radio stations statewide to further heighten awareness about the program. It is also featured on the state’s organ/tissue donor website at https://lifegoeson.com/ virtual/nds/media/ donorsabbath2020.mp3.

Currently, nearly 114,000 people are waiting for organs nationally. In Illinois, despite a registry of more than 7 million, approximately 4,000 people are on the waiting list.

For more information on organ/tissue donation or to register to become a donor, visit www.LifeGoesOn.com or call the Secretary of State Organ/Tissue Donor Program at 800-210-2106.

More like this: