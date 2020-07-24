SPRINGFIELD - Secretary of State Jesse White honored four Illinois students who were the winners of the 23rd biennial Organ/Tissue Donor Poster Contest.

The 2020 overall contest winner was Allie Parks, a 7th grader at Adams School in Creal Springs. Allie received a congratulatory plaque, a personalized Illinois Blue Book and a $100 gift certificate to Barnes and Noble from Donate Life Illinois for designing the overall winning poster. Prints of the poster she designed will be displayed throughout the state.

“Congratulations to Allie for designing this year’s top submission,” White said. “Her poster will be displayed at Driver Services facilities, hospitals, libraries and schools statewide to help promote organ and tissue donation.”

Currently, there are nearly 7 million people registered to become organ/tissue donors in Illinois; however, 4,000 individuals are currently on the waiting list, and about 300 people die each year waiting for an organ transplant. One donor can save or greatly improve up to 25 lives. To register to become an organ/tissue donor, visit www.LifeGoesOn.com.

The students who won the other age categories each received a $50 gift certificate for Barnes and Noble from Donate Life Illinois, and were honored with a plaque and a personalized Illinois Blue Book. Winners were selected from four age groups: grades K-2, grades 3-5, grades 6-8 and grades 9-12. The four winning poster designs were selected from hundreds of entries sent in by students throughout Illinois. The poster contest is sponsored by the Secretary of State and Donate Life Illinois.

“Congratulations to each of our winners, as well as all the students who designed posters,” said White. “These students displayed their artistic talents, while helping to raise awareness about this lifesaving program.”

Winners of each age category for this year’s organ and tissue donor poster contest are:

K-2 grade category:

Mirabella Burns, 2nd grade, St. Andrew School, Murphysboro

3-5 grade category:

Haley Young, 5th grade, St. Alphonsus/St. Patrick School, Lemont

6-8 grade category (and overall winner):

Allie Parks, 7th grade, Adams School, Creal Springs

9-12 grade category:

Ximenu Morales, 10th grade, HAS McKinley Park, Chicago

