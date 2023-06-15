Our Daily Show Interview: Heidi Glaus! Live at Riverview Park at 7:30pm!

ALTON - Week two of the 133rd Alton Municipal Band season will feature music for the children and a local media personality!

Jennifer Shenberger directs the band for the “almost-world-famous” Children’s Concert, which will feature music from movies, television shows, and more! Concertgoers of all ages will enjoy the classics they remember from childhood along with songs from the freshest new releases!

Heidi Glaus, St. Louis radio and television personality, will be in town to narrate the classic tale of “Peter and the Wolf.” As a seasoned journalist, television star, and radio host, Glaus has won multiple accolades and Emmy Awards. Her iconic voice will be familiar to anyone who grew up watching TV or listening to the radio in St. Louis, and her fresh spin on “Peter and the Wolf” is sure to be a crowd pleaser.

The concert will take place on Thursday, June 15th, at Riverview Park. Showtime is at 7:30 p.m. The show will then repeat on Sunday, June 18th at Haskell Park, at 7 p.m.

