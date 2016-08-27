ALTON - This year's Sauce Magazine Food Truck Festival had more than 19 distributors and it paid big dividends for those at the event.

More than 3,000 people attended last year's Sauce Magazine Food Truck Festival, which resorted in a shortage of food for the just over 10 trucks in attendance. This year, however, Sauce Magazine founder and publisher Allyson Mace said everyone had learned from last year's mistakes, which were caused by something ultimately positive - unexpectedly high attendance. Mace said the food truck number was increased to 19 this year, and featured the best of the best food trucks from the St. Louis area serving everything from tacos to cupcakes to ice cream.

"We've got it all," Mace said "We have the best trucks in the St. Louis area."

Some rain hit around the 6 p.m. time, but the break didn't stop the good time for all who attended this year.

Mace founded Sauce Magazine in 1999, and described it as "the authority" on independent eateries within 50 miles of St. Louis. She said she liked food from each truck and could not possibly pick a favorite among all the different varieties of eats being "served up."

"All the trucks are unique," Mace said. "We have new ones like Angie Burger, a gourmet burger place, and top fantastic trucks like Gorilla Street, who does Filipino food."

Sauce Alton Food Truck Festival Video:

Alton was chosen to host the festival partially because of the Liberty Bank Riverfront Amphitheater.

"The amphitheater is perfect," she said. "We wanted a headliner in Illinois, and the combination of that with the amphitheater made Alton the perfect location."

Article continues after sponsor message

Sauce Magazine wanted to bring the festival to Illinois residents who may not make it to St. Louis for the Sauce Magazine-sponsored Food Truck Fridays they host monthly. Mace said the Illinois event was extremely popular last year, and she expected to see more people this year.

The Pig on the Wing Food Truck, based from the Jerseyville location of S&S Sandwich Shop, made one of its first gigs this festival. The truck's menu included rib-eye steak, Philly chicken and pulled pork sandwiches, as well as Hansen-packed brats.

Rory Morse, an Alton native, said he was not particularly surprised to see the festival in Alton. He said the city's increasing amount of things to do has been a trend he has noticed for a while. He was enjoying a "Flying Pig" from Gorilla Street.

"I think it's great," he said. "It was an awesome turnout. Alton is attracting more public things to do and embracing its potential to attract tourists."

Morse said he was going to check out the Steamroller truck after finishing his Flying Pig.

Tone Talbert, also from Alton, said he was a bit surprised to see an event like this in Alton. He said he "never really thought" something like a food truck festival could happen in Alton. He had just finished some pizza from Dough Boys.

"It wasn't bad," he said. "It was pretty good actually, but it could have used some more cheese."

Unlike Talbert and Morse, Caryl Rose of East Alton was a veteran of last year's festival. She said she was pleased with the way this year's festival was put together. She was feasting on some Cajun nachos from the Completely Sauced truck.

"It was really crowded last year," she said. "This year is really good, and seems really planned better."

While lines this year were common and long, turnaround was pretty fast. Seoul Taco, a very popular destination for people, had a turnaround of around five minutes or less per customer. The Serendipity Ice Cream truck was almost instantaneous with its turnaround.

More like this: