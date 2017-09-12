Second teen involved in Sunday motorcycle crash has died Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WOOD RIVER - Two teens have perished following a Sunday night motorcycle crash in Wood River. Bradley Wallace, 18, of South Roxana, was pronounced dead at the Alton Memorial Hospital emergency department just after 11 p.m. Sunday, according to the Madison County Coroner's Office. Another passenger on the 2001 Kawasaki motorcycle, Jonathan Marshal, 18, of Godfrey, was airlifted to a St. Louis area hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival. Article continues after sponsor message The accident took place when a van driven by Robert Heaton, 81, of Wood River, turned in front of the motorcycle near Charles Street and Illinois Route 111 in Wood River, Wood River Police Deputy Chief Dan Bunt said. No charges have been filed, and Bunt said accident reconstruction experts have investigated the incident. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending