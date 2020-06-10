COLLINSVILLE– The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the second and final stage of the Interstate 255 rehabilitation will begin, weather permitting, at 12:01 a.m., Saturday, June 13, with a full closure of all lanes in both directions between Interstate 64 and Illinois 15 for approximately five months. With the closing of the new section of I-255, IDOT will reopen the rebuilt section between Interstates 64 and 55/70, which has been under construction since February.

“We are very proud to reach the halfway point of an important project that will improve safety and make a vital region of our state even more attractive for economic growth,” said Acting Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “If you rely on I-255 or regularly drive in the surrounding area, start thinking about other routes. Expect longer travel times, especially the first few days. We appreciate your patience and look forward to wrapping up this fall.”

A posted detour will direct traffic to I-55 and I-64 while the new section of I-255 is shut down, though local traffic is encouraged to seek alternate routes on secondary roads. A project webpage with maps and fact sheets can be viewed by clicking here or visiting idot.illinois.gov.

Motorists traveling in the I-255 corridor can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to avoid all distractions and pay close attention to signs and traffic controls, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.

“The Missouri Department of Transportation appreciates the collaboration and communication with work zone signage and messaging on the detour routes and continued efforts to maintaining regional mobility,” said MoDOT District Engineer Tom Blair.

The I-255 project, one of the first under Gov. JB Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois capital program, is making repairs quicker, safer and cheaper by closing the work zone to all traffic. The overall project, which will cost $67 million, consists of rehabilitating and resurfacing approximately 7 miles of I-255 from Collinsville Road to Illinois 15 in two sections separated by I-64, with significant bridge repairs, safety improvements and drainage upgrades, is anticipated to finish in November.

By removing traffic from I-255, the necessary repairs can be completed in one construction season instead of the four years if construction was staged. Additionally, the project will cost about $14 million less than completing the work in multiple phases. The safety risk to workers and motorists is eliminated by removing live traffic from the active construction site.

Prior to construction starting, I-255 was notorious for being one of the worst roads in the state due to the lack of investment. Most of the pavement dated back to when the interstate was built in the 1980s. Emergency repairs that inconvenienced motorists were frequent because of multiple pavement failures and large potholes.

Gov. Pritzker’s historic and bipartisan Rebuild Illinois capital program is investing $33.2 billion into the state’s aging transportation system, creating jobs and promoting economic growth. Rebuild Illinois is not only the largest capital program in state history, but the first one that touches all modes of Illinois transportation: roads and bridges, transit, waterways, freight and passenger rail, aviation, and bicycle and pedestrian accommodations.

