Second COVID-19 Case in Madison County is Reported
March 21, 2020 5:24 PM March 22, 2020 5:26 PM
EDWARDSVILLE - The second Madison County resident who tested positive for the coronavirus was announced Saturday afternoon.
The Madison County Health Department said the man was in his 60s and is at home recovering. The man had traveled internationally.