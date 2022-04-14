BRIGHTON - The Second Annual Ray Botterbush Memorial Sporting Clays Shoot is scheduled for Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Nilo Farms in Brighton.

Lunch catered by Chef Bob's will feature pulled pork, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, scalloped potatoes, garden salad, and iced tea and lemonade.

Nilo is the Olin Corporation’s and Winchester Ammunition’s nationally known hunting and shooting facility. Event Chairman Kevin Botterbush said that money raised from this event will benefit Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts, Venturing, and Explore Scouts in the Riverbend, and Camp Warren Levis.

This event is named in honor of long-time Madison County Deputy Sheriff, community leader, and scouter Ray Botterbush for his many years of service to the community. Kevin Botterbush said: “Ray was a lifelong scout who epitomized the best of the Boy Scouts of America.” As a young man, he earned his Eagle Scout, then continued on with scouting and eventually received the Silver Beaver Award for his leadership as an adult scouter. Through the years, he served as a District Leader, Radio Merit Badge Counselor, and as a member of the Counsel Executive Board.

"Throughout his life, he put the Scout Oath and Scout Law into action. He served as a Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy for nearly four decades, during which time he was known for being helpful, courteous, kind, and cheerful when interacting with members of his community, and especially loved getting to work with the kids. This service did not stop when he took off either uniform — police or Scout. He was also a member of the Alton/Godfrey Rotary Club, the Salvation Army Board, Madison County Emergency Management, Lewis & Clark Radio Club, Village of Godfrey Building and Zoning Commission, and a severe weather spotter for the National Weather Service. More than anything, he was proudest of getting to spend time with his niece, Kathleen, and nephews, Jonathan, K.J., Jake, and Zach. Jake, Jonathan, and K.J. each followed in his footsteps and earned their Eagle Scout. Both of Ray’s brothers, Tim and Kevin, are also Eagle Scouts."

Ray Botterbush died on June 16, 2014, while attending summer camp at Boy Scout Camp Bunn in Hettick, Illinois.

Sponsors for the Clays Shoot include: Nilo Farms, Werts Welding, and Tank Service, Inc., 1st. MidAmerica Credit Union, Trigger Talent, Freer Auto Body, Cope Plastics, Andy’s, Moyer Construction, and Federal Steel.

Adults and youth welcome. Youth under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Cost per shooter: $130

Cost per team: $600

Sponsorships: Station is $150 and other sponsorships are available

Online registration: https://stlbsa.org/find-your-district/piasa-bird-district/2nd-annual-piasa-bird-clay-shoot/

Address for mail-in registration: 117 King Oak Dr., Godfrey, Illinois 62035

Questions? Contact Kevin Botterbush at 618-973-1643 or kevinbotterbush@prodigy.net

