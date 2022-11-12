BUZZ MAGAZINE - The second annual Illinois Local Holiday Market will take place on Saturday, November 26 at the Expo Building on the Illinois State Fairgrounds from 9 am to 3 pm. Entry to the Holiday Market is just $1.00 for those 18 years and over.

In addition to local Illinois vendors, the event will have FREE make-and-take crafts with Springfield Art Association, FREE community yoga with FLOW Midwest Yoga & Meditation, and performances from Springfield Youth Performance Group and LotusFire BellyDance.

“We are excited for this year’s market on Small Business Saturday. It provides a one-stop-shop for those wanting to support local independent businesses during the holidays,” said Gemma Long, Illinois Local co-founder.

The Painted Tin Bin participated in last year’s market. Owner, Erin Saxton-Snodgrass, said, “Being a vendor at Illinois Local events, as well as being a member of Illinois Local, has allowed my business to not only sell products to new and existing customers at a large-scale event, but has also meant I am able to market and expand my private party and DIY workshop offerings. Without the opportunities Illinois Local provides, my business’ growth would have stalled,” said Erin.

Erica Luce of Flourish Flower Company offered design-your-own holiday wreaths at last year’s market and sold out. “We had the best time making wreaths nonstop for four hours straight,” she said. “You pick your wreath size and bow, all the ornaments you want, and I whip it up before your eyes.

“It was just the best day meeting people who enjoy supporting local small businesses. Our hearts were so full of gratitude for so much support for our little flower shop. We can’t wait to see you in a few weeks.”

The team from Sangamon Reclaimed will be returning this year. Owner Amanda Compton said, “This event is one of our favorites in the year because it helps set the tone for the holidays around the shop. “I encourage everyone to come out and support these top-notch vendors and the holiday market, which truly embodies the spirit of Christmas.”

A+M Calligraphy will be offering live calligraphy at the holiday market.

“The Illinois Local holiday market was my very first market for A+M Calligraphy, and I cannot say enough good things about it,” said owner Adriana Molina. “Meeting not only all the other small business vendors, but also the people of the community filled my heart so much. Seeing the community come together for shopping and gifting is so festive and a perfect way to prepare for the holidays and support local.”

The vendor lineup for this year’s Illinois Local Holiday Market so far are:

Homemade Passions by Bryce

The Painted Tin Bin

The Rustic Threads Boutique

Johnny & June

Two Thousand Eight

Robert’s Seafood Market

Timelessly Fused

The Garage on Leonard

Flourish Flower Co.

Findingflowerchild

Belle + Rae

Modern Iris Boutique

All Dolled Up Hair Salon

Beauty by Scott

Paladin Combatives

Blush and Beige Boutique

Sweet Peony Bakery

Sangamon Reclaimed

Reap + Sow

Yellow Bird Coffee House

Prairie Sage Stitching

The Shabby Shic Farmhouse

A + M Calligraphy

Double MK Boutique

Drenched in Peace

420 Pipes

Ceramics Made by Rosie

Clay, Girl, Hey

Incredibly Delicious

The Strawberry Finch

Kersondra Photography

Potions and Popcorn

Props You Up

Two Minds Custom Designs

Gowns Bridal & Formal Boutique

For more information about Illinois Local or to register as a vendor at this year’s Holiday Market, visit illinoislocal.org.

This story originally ran in the November issue of The Prairie Land Buzz Magazine http://www.thebuzzmonthly.com.

