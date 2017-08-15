COLLINSVILLE – Got Your Six Support Dogs,a non-profit organization that helps veterans and first responders suffering from PTSD with training and provides a specially trained PTSD dog at no charge, will host its second annual golf tournament 9 a.m., Sept. 9, at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

All funds will be used to help locate and train dogs, provide housing and meet the growing demand of veterans nationwide.

The fee is $360 per foursome. It includes lunch and dinner plus four beverage tickets. The scramble format includes fun options such as a three hole green, “Drive Like a Pro”, mulligans, skins, a string hole and a margarita hole. Plaques will be given to the winning teams. Golfers will also be eligible for attendance prizes.

“This is our second golf tournament which has now become an annual event. It’s designed for everyone to have some fun, no matter what your skill level. The scramble is a great way to honor our former military members and first responders, and at the same time, raise funds to support the growing needs of those who suffer from PTSD,” said Nicole Lanahan, Executive Director of Got Your Six Support Dogs.

“Got Your Six has a great track record of helping our heroes but we also have a long waiting list of veterans who wish to utilize our services. The golf tournament will help us raise some of the funds to increase our outreach and help improve the lives of those who served,” Lanahan said.

To register visit Got Your Six PTSD Support Dogs at http://gotyoursixsupportdogs.com/event-signup/ or call 618-530-0237.

