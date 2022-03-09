Historian J.E. Robinson leads a bus tour of sites tied to the Underground Railroad in the Riverbend.GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College’s Underground Railroad Tour, originally scheduled in February as part of the college’s celebration of Black History Month, will take place this Thursday, March 10.

This year’s tour will stretch into Jersey County, with stops at the Cheney Mansion in Jerseyville, a documented stop along the Underground Railroad, and Hamilton Primary School in Otterville. The original school was built in 1835 and is believed to have been the first free and integrated school in the United States.

Local historian and educator J.E. Robinson will guide the two-hour bus tour, which will depart from L&C’s Campus Safety building at 1 p.m. The tour is free and open to the public.

Reservations are required. Please contact Student Activities Coordinator Jared Hennings at (618) 468-6400 or jhenning@lc.edu.

For current information regarding Lewis and Clark Community College’s operations during the pandemic, please visit lc.edu/coronavirus.com.

