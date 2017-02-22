EDWARDSVILLE – A serious crash that occurred at 7:42 p.m. Tuesday at Governor’s Parkway and Gerber Road in Edwardsville once again showed the importance of seat belts and properly working air bags.

The Edwardsville Police said seat belts and air bags may have prevented serious injuries in this particular crash. One of the vehicles rolled over in the two-car crash and those inside were initially entrapped before Edwardsville rescue personnel arrived. The other vehicle suffered substantial damage. Governor's Parkway was shut down for about 45 minutes for accident cleanup.

Edwardsville Police Sgt. Brandn Whittaker said the crash involved a small Ford utility vehicle and a Kia Optima car.

“Multiple officers responded to the scene, with fire department personnel and paramedics,” Whittaker said. “The crash is still under investigation, however, initial information is the utility vehicle was driving west on Governor’s Parkway and the two collided in the middle of the intersection.”

The driver of the Kia was transferred to local hospital with non-threatening life injuries. The two occupants of the Ford utility vehicle were treated by paramedics and released on the scene.

The family that owned the Ford lived only about a half mile away from the scene of an accident. Whittaker stressed that shows how important it is to have seat belts all the time, even when you are a half mile away from home.

“Some people think it’s not important to wear seat belts that close to home,” he said. “These people’s lives could have been changed forever a few blocks from home on a Tuesday night without seat belts and air bags properly installed. Both the seat belts and air bags probably saved some traumatic injuries.

“We never know when something bad will happen and we need to be prepared for it,” the Edwardsville officer said.

