ALTON – The Alton Police Department continued their pledge to serve their community Saturday morning; Instead of making routine traffic stops, or maintaining law and order on the streets, they went shopping at the local Target.

Several officers paired up with young boys and girls who are in need within the Alton School District to grant some of their holiday wishes with the Police Benevolent and Protective Association, Alton Unit 14’s annual Shop With A Cop event.

Led by PBPA President and Detective Andrew Pierson, the event extends yet another olive branch between local law enforcement officers and the community.

“This year, we had 44 students,” Pierson said. “The kids are a joy. They say the weirdest things sometimes and they come here a lot to buy for other people and that’s the most amazing part of it. They’re not running to spend all of the money on an X-Box—they’ve got a whole list of family members to buy for.”

Volunteers from Heartland Baptist Church both donated funds to support Shop With A Cop and also their time to wrap the presents for the lucky boys and girls.

Target’s Store Team Lead Katelyn Lenhart enjoys partnering with the Alton Police Department each year for this joyous event.

“We collaborate with them every year and it is so great to have these police officers in our building,” Lenhart said. “It’s so great to see them interacting with all of the kids. It’s one of my most favorite days of the year.”

Alton Mayor Brant Walker was also on board for the event, looking on at the smiling faces of the children and even wrap some presents.

Students were nominated for the event by administrators and student social workers within their school. From there, a list of approximately 50 students were selected for the big day.

Alton Middle School held a fundraiser to benefit Shop With A Cop. For a nominal donation, staff members could step outside their dress codes and wear jeans to work.

Next week, the APD will continue their holiday philanthropy by giving away food baskets to about 50 different homes.

