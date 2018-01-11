EDWARDSVILLE - Search warrants were executed at several Madison County officials' offices on Wednesday in regard to an investigation of the Madison County Public Corruption Task Force, State's Attorney Thomas Gibbons said Wednesday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

This was the exact statement from Gibbons:

"In the later months of 2017, evidence of possible illegal conduct by county officials was provided to the State’s Attorney’s Office. Based on the information provided through multiple sources and individuals, State’s Attorney Tom Gibbons called for the formation of a special investigative task force, comprised of members of multiple state and local law enforcement agencies to investigate the allegations and determine the extent of any wrongdoing.

"The search warrants executed today are the result of significant evidence developed by the Madison County Public Corruption Task Force, as part of a larger, ongoing investigation. Because of the highly sensitive nature of the investigation, no comments will be made by investigators or others until such time as is legally appropriate. At that point, we will make information available to the public and media."

A county employee said one of the offices was taped and that multiple documents were removed from various offices in the search. Once the search was completed, some of the employees went back to their normal work routines, the person said.

More like this: