BETHALTO - For the second time in the past month, the Bethalto Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office teamed to conduct covert narcotics investigations in the village, that resulted in the execution of search warrants and seizures of narcotics, Bethalto Police Chief Mike Dixon said Tuesday morning.

Tuesday morning, officers from both departments executed a search warrant in the 100 block of Terrace Street, seizing suspected cocaine, packaging materials, and currency, Chief Dixon added.

"In addition to the noted seizures, additional evidence was seized from the home that is linked to an illegally possessed firearm Bethalto Officers seized during a traffic stop earlier this month," the chief said. "One male occupant of the home and a guest were taken into custody at the scene. The guest was questioned and released with the male occupant being detained on probable cause related to the investigation. The facts will be presented to Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Haine’s Office tomorrow for a review of charges."

Article continues after sponsor message

If charges are issued, the information will be released to the public.

"The Bethalto Police Department is committed to doing all we can, including partnering with our local law enforcement agencies to ensure our communities are as safe as possible for all our families," Chief Dixon said.

"As always community members are encouraged to message us on Facebook or call anonymously (618-377-5266 Ext. 1) to report criminal activity occurring in the Village. We will keep you anonymous if you would like," Chief Dixon said.

The issuance of the search warrant in this investigation was based upon probable cause only and is not an indication of guilt. Individuals associated with the noted residence are not guilty of any criminal offense. Should the one individual who was taken into custody be charged with a crime, those charges will be based upon probable cause as well, and should not be considered an indication of guilt. It is important to remember that all subjects charged with criminal offenses are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: