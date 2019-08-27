ALTON - There was a report of a Clark Bridge jumper Tuesday morning and Alton Police and the Alton Fire Department are investigating and at the scene.

The Alton Fire Department Boat has been dispatched, along with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources crew.

Alton Police Chief Jake Simmons said this morning at 5:24 a.m., the Alton Police received a 911 call from a person who advised that he just witnessed a male jump off the Clark Bridge.

"In the southbound lanes near the center of the bridge, the witness stated that he was traveling south on the Clark Bridge and observed a white Lincoln Town Car pulled off to the side of the roadway with the cars safety hazard lights on. The witness stated that he slowed down and he then saw a male wearing a red shirt and dark colored shorts get out of the drivers' side door of the parked car and "without hesitation" walked to the bridge railing and jumped off the bridge."

"The witness then called 911 for assistance. The Alton Fire Department Marine 1, AVEC rescue and the Corps of Engineers were all contacted and began searching the river for the jumper. At this time the search continues. The missing person is believed to be a 41-year-old Alton male."

Emily Hejna, a spokesperson for Alton Police Department, said at this point from the information they have this is a search and rescue mission and the Alton Fire Department is taking the helm.

“We will continue to investigate and get answers,” she said. “People are saying someone did jump, so they are searching for that person now.”

For anyone in difficult times and in need of help, this is the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255).

Chris Rhodes also contributed to this story.

