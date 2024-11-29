ROXANA — The Roxana Shells secured a spot in the ninth-place game of the tournament by defeating the Jersey Panthers 56-47 on Friday afternoon. The game took place at Roxana High School, where the Shells demonstrated a strong performance, particularly in the first half.

Roxana established an early advantage, leading 20-9 at the end of the first quarter. The Shells maintained their momentum, extending their lead to 31-20 by halftime. However, Jersey mounted a comeback after the break, narrowing the gap to just one point at 38-37.

In the final quarter, Roxana regained control, outscoring Jersey 18-10 to secure the victory. Sean Maberry led Roxana with 26 points, while Trenton Hollaway contributed 7 points. For Jersey, Jaxon Brunaugh was the top scorer with 13 points, followed by Aiden Kendall with 9 points.

Following this loss, Jersey will face EAWR in the 11th-place game on Saturday.

