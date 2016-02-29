EDWARDSVILLE – Scott Credit Union recently presented a $2,000 check to representatives from Memorial Foundation in Belleville to be the official partner of activities during Memorial’s celebration of National Heart Month.

Scott Credit Union Community Relations Representative Cassidy Beck presented the $2,000 check to Memorial Foundation’s Executive Director Anne Thomure, Vice President of Patient Care Services Nancy Weston and Cardiac Rehab Exercise Physiologist Matt Kueper.

Scott Credit Union was the sponsor of several activities throughout this month, which included a Spider Vein Screening, Hands-Only CPR demonstration, a Heart and Lung Fair, and a Zumbathon.

For a complete list of hospital programs, visit www.memhosp.com.

“This is another opportunity for us to support our community and the people who live here,” Beck said. “It is our way of showing our support to the hospital and the great programs that they provide.”

Scott Credit Union volunteers were on hand at most of the activities throughout the month.

“Credit unions are committed to helping people and supporting the hospital allows us to do that,” Beck added. “It is a good feeling to support the programs that are provided to improve the heart health of people in our area. We are proud to play a small role in this effort.”

Scott Credit Union has made giving back to its communities a major priority. The local credit union contributed more than $370,000 and its employees volunteered more than 2,400 hours to a variety of local civic efforts throughout the region in 2015.

The credit union has contributed approximately $1.75 million and its employees have volunteered nearly 15,000 hours to a variety of local civic efforts and financial education throughout the region in past seven years.

“We realize that without our members and the communities in which we serve, we would not exist as a financial alternative,” Beck noted. “Supporting our communities is very important to us.”

The credit union has increased its community involvement in the past few years while also increasing its efforts to educate consumers of the value of doing their financial business with a not-for-profit credit union.

“We want people in the area to know more about the value of doing business with a credit union,” she added. “That is why we have focused our time on educating area residents about Scott Credit Union. One of the big ways we’ve done that is through our community involvement.”

“In times like these, people are really looking for ways to reduce expenses and save money,” Beck noted. “We are a great alternative that helps them to do that.”

Scott Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial cooperative that is member owned. The credit union recently gave $1.3 million back to members through a bonus dividend and loan interest rebate.

Scott Credit Union is open to anyone who lives or works in a 17 county area, including Madison, St. Clair, Monroe, Randolph, Perry, Franklin, Jefferson, Washington, Clinton, Marion, Bond, Macoupin, Montgomery, Fayette, Effingham, Williamson, and Jackson counties. Anyone who lives or works in St. Louis County, Missouri also can open accounts at SCU. Additionally, anyone active or retired military also can have accounts with Scott Credit Union.

Scott Credit Union currently has 15 area locations: Scott Air Force Base, East Belleville, Fairview Heights, Collinsville, O’Fallon, Edwardsville, Waterloo, Highland, Caseyville, West Belleville, Millstadt, Mascoutah, Troy, Wood River and its Home Office in Edwardsville.

For details on opening accounts at Scott Credit Union, visit www.scu.org, call 1-800-888-4728, or stop by any of the credit union’s branches.

