Edwardsville – Scott Credit Union recently presented a $2,500 check to representatives O’Fallon Township High School Band to become a silver sponsor of the program for the next two years.

SCU has committed to support the OTHS band program with $5,000 over the two-year partnership.

Scott Credit Union O’Fallon Branch Manager Tascha Weinmann-Smith presented a $2,500 check to OTHS Band Director Dr. Melissa Gustafson-Hinds, several band students and representatives from the OTHS Band Boosters.

Scott Credit Union’s sponsorship of the band program will include visibility on the OTHS band website, inclusion in the program’s social media, ads in band programs for events, logos on the marching band show shirts and recognition at band events throughout the year, according to Scott Credit Union Community Relations Representative Carol Wylie.

“We are very proud to support local students with our contribution to the O’Fallon High Band Program,” Wylie said. “This is another great opportunity for us to support our community and the people who live here.”

“Credit unions are really about helping people and this is a perfect way for us to take that even a step further,” she added.

Scott Credit Union has made giving back to its communities a major priority. The local credit union contributed about $370,000 and its employees volunteered over 2,400 hours to a variety of local civic efforts throughout the region in 2015.

“We realize that without our members and the communities in which we serve, we would not exist as a financial alternative,” Wylie noted. “Supporting our communities is very important to us.”

The credit union has increased its community involvement in the past few years while also increasing its efforts to educate consumers of the value of doing their financial business with a not-for-profit credit union.

“We really want people in the area to know more about the value of doing business with a credit union,” she added. “That is why we have really focused our time on educating area residents about Scott Credit Union. One of the big ways we’ve done that is through our community involvement.”

Scott Credit Union is open to anyone who lives or works in a 17 county area, including Madison, St. Clair, Monroe, Randolph, Perry, Franklin, Jefferson, Washington, Clinton, Marion, Bond, Macoupin, Montgomery, Fayette, Effingham, Williamson, and Jackson counties. Anyone who lives or works in St. Louis County, Missouri also can open accounts at SCU. Additionally, anyone active or retired military also can have accounts with Scott Credit Union.

Scott Credit Union currently has 15 area locations: Scott Air Force Base, East Belleville, Fairview Heights, Collinsville, O’Fallon, Edwardsville, Waterloo, Highland, Caseyville, West Belleville, Millstadt, Mascoutah, Troy, Wood River and its Home Office in Edwardsville.

For details on opening accounts at Scott Credit Union, visit www.scu.org, call 1-800-888-4728, or stop by any of the credit union’s branches.

