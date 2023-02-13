Couples names: Scott & Stacey Willis

City: Carrollton

Article continues after sponsor message

Date met or started dating: March 18, 2018

Date married: June 18, 2022

What makes your relationship special? There's never a dull moment around each other. We are always up to something to either prank or tease the other.

Share a memory you have made together: Going to Lake of the Ozarks for my birthday the July after we started dating. Taking a dinner cruise around the lake. We try going somewhere every year.