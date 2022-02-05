Scott & Melissa's Love Story
Our Love Story:
The Couple: Scott & Melissa from Godfrey
Date Met/Started Dating: January 3, 2010
Briefly Describe First Date: Homemade dinner and movie.
Date Married: September 3, 2010
Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Sxs riding. Sushi dates. Movies. Fun days with our kids. We have fun doing anything together.
Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Laugh. Have fun and don’t take things so seriously. Always have date nights.