Our Love Story:

The Couple: Scott & Melissa from Godfrey

Date Met/Started Dating: January 3, 2010

Article continues after sponsor message

Briefly Describe First Date: Homemade dinner and movie.

Date Married: September 3, 2010

Name Something You Enjoy Doing Together: Sxs riding. Sushi dates. Movies. Fun days with our kids. We have fun doing anything together.

Share Advice For A Happy Relationship: Laugh. Have fun and don’t take things so seriously. Always have date nights.