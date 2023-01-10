GODFREY - Scooters Coffee is progressing on a location right across the street from the Moto Mart on Godfrey Road, Godfrey Mayor Mike McCormick said on Monday.

The location will be positioned at 5330 Godfrey Road once completed.

McCormick said he has heard the recent Scooters addition in Bethalto is going quite well and the mayor expects the same in Godfrey.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Scooters had their hearts set on Godfrey and found a piece of property,” he said. “They will be a great business addition. A house was torn down at that location to make room for it. Scooters will add additional sales tax to the village, plus they offer excellent products.”

Founded in 1998 by Don and Linda Eckles in Bellevue, Nebraska, Scooter’s Coffee roasts only the finest coffee beans in the world at its headquarters in Omaha, Nebraska.

Scooter’s Coffee is a drive-thru franchise that has been serving world-class coffee for more than 20 years and has over 500 locations in 27 states across the nation.

For more information, visit scooterscoffee.com, facebook.com/scooterscoffee, ownascooters.com or call 877-494-7004.Seth Steinacher also contributed to this story.

More like this: