BUNKER HILL - Mallory Schwegel is a three-sport athlete who is already leaving her mark in Bunker Hill athletic history in volleyball, basketball and softball.

Schwegel recently completed her third first-team all-Prairie Conference honor in softball for the 2016-2017 school year. She was also first team all-conference in volleyball and basketball.

She was on the all-tournament teams at Morrisonville in volleyball and the Carlinville and Madison County Tourneys in Carlinville. Schwegel is nearing the 1,000-point plateau in basketball with 773 career points. She should easily break that mark during her senior season.

Schwegel describes the announcement of her third all-conference honor of the sports season as “memorable and something I will always remember.”

She said she is going to work hard over the summer and throughout next season to try to repeat the accolade and also do everything she can to make Bunker Hill as solid in every sport as she can.

She said she loves every sport she plays, but volleyball is probably her favorite.

Article continues after sponsor message

“I am probably best at softball,” she said. “Softball is what I have played the longest. Volleyball to me is more exciting.”

Schwegel, 5-foot-3, is a middle hitter in volleyball, a center fielder in softball and usually a point or shooting guard in basketball. She plays a larger than her 5-3 size in volleyball and basketball.

Mallory’s parents are Steve and Gina Schwegel. She said she could not ask for more special and supportive parents.

“They are so supportive,” she said. “I couldn’t have accomplished anything I have without them. They come to all my games, even though they don’t have to and a lot of kids don’t have that. They pay for my sports fees and before I got my license took me everywhere. I also have very supportive grandparents.”

Mallory said she is starting to realize she would likely be somewhat bored in college if she didn’t play a sport, so she is starting to evaluate those possibilities. She wasn’t sure which sport she would try to play if she did in college. She also plans to look into a nursing career.

She said her experience attending Bunker Hill High School and living in the small community is something she will never forget.

“I love it here,” she said. “It is a small town and life is simple here. My mom grew up here and my dad graduated from Marquette. My coaches have helped me a lot. I completely changed my approach in basketball thanks to my coach and I also worked hard with my vertical jumping in volleyball because of the coach. I am thankful to go to school at Bunker Hill.”

More like this: