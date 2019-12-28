CENTRALIA - Cameron Schultze led three players in double figures with 18 points, including four threes, as Alton defeated Romeoville 68-56 in the quarterfinals of the 76th Centralia Holiday Tournament Friday night at Arthur L. Trout Gym.

The Redbirds attack was a very balanced one indeed, with Camren Edwards adding 15 points, including three threes, and Dante' Harris scoring 14 points and collecting 13 rebounds.

The Redbirds led throughout, but it was close all the way as well. Alton led the Spartans 15-13 at the end of the first quarter, then 27-24 at halftime and 48-44 after three quarters.

Article continues after sponsor message

Moory Woods and Ky'lun Rivers each had eight points to help the Redbirds, with Woods dealing out six assists in the game.

The Spartans were led by Destin Whitaker with 20 points and 10 rebounds, Tryce Trayton scored 13 points, and Keedan Foster had 10 points.

Alton is now 8-3 on the season, and advances to the semifinals, where they will play the host Orphans, who are currently 10-1, in a 2 p.m. tip-off. The final between the Redbirds-Orphans winner and the winner of the first semifinal between Evanston and Chatham Glenwood tips off at 9 p.m.

More like this: