WATERLOO - Highland's Braden Schrof had the best local round of the day with an 82, but no Riverbender.com area golfer or team qualified for the IHSA Class 2A state tournament at the Waterloo sectional, held Monday at The Acorns Golf Links in Waterloo.

Benton won the team title with a 296, with Mattoon coming in second at 315 and Chatham Glenwood the final team to qualify for state, placing third with a 316. Belleville Althoff Catholic was fourth with a 318, Olney Richland County came in fifth with a 324, Charleston was sixth with a 330, in seventh place was host Waterloo with a 341, Highland came in eighth with a 342, Carterville was ninth with a 341 and Breese Mater Dei Catholic and Metropolis Massac County tied for 10th with a 349 each. CM placed 12th with a 354 and Triad was 13th with a 357.

Jairen Stroud of Salem, along with Benton teammates Kash Cantrell and River Stilley all tied for the individual title with all three shooting even-par 72, Stroud winning the title, Cantrell second and Stilley third on a scorecard playoff, Cy Norman of the Rangers was fourth with a 73, Jacob Hall of Columbia was fifth with a 74 Ian Davis of Carbondale and Jaden Smith of Waterloo tied for sixth with both carding a 75, Parker Bruening of Althoff was eighth with a 76 and his brother, Max, tied for ninth with Ayden Nealis of Richland County, both shooting a 77 each.

Besides Schrof's 82, Highland had Dominick Emig with an 83, Mason Emig came up with an 87, Tanner Gilliam had a 91, Easton Belford shot a 92 and Alex Reinarman carded a 94. Sam Buckley led the Eagles with an 84, while Zach Fitzgerald fired an 88, Matt Lyman had an 89, Manny Silva scored a 93 and Connor Wells came up with a 94.

The leading golfer for the Knights was Owen Twyman with an 87, followed by Brad Weber with an 88, both Bryce Laycock and Ben Hudson each had a 91, Tanner Massie shot a 93 and Gavin Helmkamp carded an 110.

In individual results, Jersey had Logan Huitt shoot a 102, while Roxana's Nick Carter came up with a 105 and Tim Melton of East Alton-Wood River shot an 87.

The IHSA Class 2A state tournament will be held this weekend, Oct. 7-8, at the D.A. Weibring Golf Club in Normal.

