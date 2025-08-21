Schreimann Expected To Stand Out: Ohio Valley Conference Announces Volleyball Preseason Polls
SIUE women's volleyball predicted to finish seventh in OVC in early predictions.
BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – The Ohio Vally Conference (OVC) released its 2025 Preseason Volleyball Poll on Thursday, with SIUE picked to finish seventh. Also recognized is senior Bree Schreimann to the OVC watch list for the 2025 season.
The Cougars, under the direction of Head Coach Kendall Paulus, earned 78 points in the poll. Placing them just behind Western Illinois (121) and ahead of Eastern Illinois (76). The 2025 season brings expectations for a competitive conference campaign, as SIUE looks to build on its foundation and make a push towards postseason play.
Women's volleyball has seven returning players partnered with 10 new players looking to make an impact on the season.
The Cougars prepare for an exhibition match against St. Louis Saturday at 2 p.m. in preparation for their first tournament in Louisville, Ky. (Aug. 29-30).
2025 OVC Volleyball Predicted Order of Finish
1. Southeast Missouri (15) – 194
2. Lindenwood (1) – 161
3. Tennessee Tech (6) – 160
4. Morehead State – 148
5. Little Rock – 132
6. Western Illinois – 121
7. SIUE – 78
8. Eastern Illinois – 76
9. UT Martin – 48
10. Southern Indiana – 46
Tennessee State – 46
2025 OVC Volleyball Watch List
Lilli Amettis, Sr., OH, Eastern Illinois
Ashley Geluck, Jr., MB, Lindenwood
A'lanae Margaritha, Sr., MB, Little Rock
Amelia Nott, Jr., MB, Morehead State
Alaina Lester, So., MB, Southeast Missouri
Bree Schreimann, Sr., OH, SIUE
Ashby Willis, Jr., OH, Southern Indiana
Melae' Lacy, So., OH, Tennessee State
Jordyn Milhouse, Fr., MB, Tennessee Tech
Kayla Bryant, Sr., OH, UT Martin
Kennedy Adair, Jr., OH, Western Illinois
