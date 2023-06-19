EDWARDSVILLE – Southern Illinois University Edwardsville School of Business alumna Rachel Clothier chose SIUE for her undergraduate and graduate studies. What sold Clothier on SIUE was not only the value of the degrees she earned, but also the value the University provided. Today she finds herself immersed in the city of Edwardsville’s business scene, continuing to call the community her home.

“Ever since I graduated, I never really wanted to be anywhere except Edwardsville and this community,” said Clothier. “I have always felt connected to SIUE. Edwardsville is a smaller community, but SIUE has done a lot for our community. It is a wonderful resource to have the University in our backyard.”

Clothier earned a bachelor's in business administration in 2006 and then a Master of Business Administration in 2008. She owns Goff & Dittman Florists and Gift Shop in Edwardsville, and although she is relatively new to the florist business, she has always pursued her entrepreneurial passion.

“I’ve only been a florist for six years now, but I have been an entrepreneur ever since I graduated from SIUE,” she said. “My husband and I first started out with our special events company. I soon got the itch as an entrepreneur to step into floral.”

With the addition of the floral shop in her hands, Clothier continued her education, becoming a certified floral designer from the American Institute of Floral Design.

“During my time at SIUE, I learned that change is inevitable, which is something that has really helped me as an entrepreneur,” Clothier remarked. “Learning how to go with the change, not fight it, but be part of it. I feel like SIUE’s culture, and the School of Business specifically, very much embraced that mindset.”

For more information about Goff & Dittman Florists visit goffdittmanflorist.com .

