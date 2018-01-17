LITCHFIELD - State Representative Avery Bourne (R-Raymond) announced today that $13,589 in school library grant money will soon be flowing to schools located in the 95th Legislative House District.

The School District Library Grant Program is designed to help provide more library books and materials for students attending public schools in Illinois. The state legislature has authorized up to a $.75 per pupil expenditure for qualifying schools. The grant award is based on funds appropriated by the General Assembly and the official enrollment as of the previous September 30th of a school district.

“I am happy to announce the release of this grant money for our school libraries,” said Rep. Bourne. “School libraries help to improve literacy for our students by working with teachers and administrators to choose books that inspire, grow imaginations, and challenge young readers. This additional money will enable our schools to purchase books and other resource materials to update and grow their current collection.”

The following grants will be processed by the Secretary of State’s Office this week and then forwarded to the Comptroller’s office for payment:

Central A & M $750.00 Litchfield $991.50 Southwestern $1,041.00 Mount Olive $750.00 Bunker Hill $750.00 Nokomis $750.00 Carlinville $1,073.25 Pana $934.50 Gillespie $939.00 Panhandle $750.00 North Mac $973.50 Staunton $915.75 Hillsboro $1,195.50 Taylorville $1,775.25

“As a former public school teacher and administrator, I know our school libraries are very important in helping students learn and prepare themselves for the future,” said Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian, Jesse White. “Illinois was the first state to implement a school district grant program for libraries, and I am pleased that we can continue to provide them with some of the financial resources they need to produce well-educated students.”

