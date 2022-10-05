GODFREY - Godfrey Fire Protection District firefighters responded at 8:54 a.m. Wednesday for a gas smell call at Evangelical School at 1212 West Homer Adams Parkway in Godfrey. Once they arrived, they discovered a gas leak in a mechanical area on the first floor.

Students were already evacuated and were dismissed from school after the gas leak and picked up by designated individuals for each family.

Ameren Illinois was called to the school along with a local heating and cooling expert. The Godfrey Fire Protection District turned the situation over to those two, Godfrey Fire Protection District Deputy Chief Dave Bellito said.

Evangelical made this announcement at 10 a.m. Wednesday to families:

“Evangelical families, our students, and staff were evacuated from the building a short time ago due to the concern of a gas leak. The leak has been confirmed, and it is unsafe to return to the building. Please, at this time, come to your normal pick-up location to get your children. Please be assured that your children are safe and under the care of classroom teachers.”

There has not been any additional information posted on Facebook about Thursday classes.

