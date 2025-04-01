JERSEYVILLE – As Election Night wraps up on April 1, 2025, here’s a look at the few contested races that took place across Jersey County.

School Board Races

Five candidates competed for four open spots on the Board of Education for Jersey Community Unit School District (CUSD) #100, each carrying a four-year term expiring in 2029.

Four candidates competed for three open seats for Township 8N Range 11W. The three victors are Pamela J. Heitzig, Peggy Perdun, and Darcy L. Graham, who secured 22%, 21%, and 18% of the vote respectively. DeWayne Lott lost his School Board bid with 17% of the vote.

Jeffrey C. Goetten also secured his bid as the only candidate who ran for Township 8N Range 12W on the Jersey CUSD #100 School Board.

Elsah Township

One of Jersey County’s few contested races saw two candidates compete for Elsah Township Highway Commissioner.

Democrat Billy Greding defeated Republican Russell Wittman, securing his victory with 78.01% of the vote to Wittman’s 21.99%. Greding will replace current Township Highway Commissioner Glenn Vetter, who is ran as a Democrat for Township Trustee.

In addition to Vetter, six other candidates faced off for four open Elsah Township Trustee positions. The four victors are Vetter with 18% of the vote, Republicans Robert Cornelius and Hubert Croxford with 16% of the vote each, and Republican Clarence Allen Davenport with 15%. Jacob Wells, Gene Heafner and Jacob McDaniel lost their bids with 14%, 12%, and 9% of the vote respectively.

Village of Fieldon

In Fieldon, voters chose three of six total candidates vying for village trustee positions.

Richard Anderson, Molly Brown, and Patricia Plunkett were each elected as trustees, with Anderson earning 24.71% of the vote and Brown and Plunkett both tallying 20%. Losing their bids were Jeannie Webster with 15.29% of the vote and Linda Lippincott with 3.53%.

Full election results for Jersey County are available on the Jersey County Clerk’s website.

