Scholarship applications available for low-income students in Madison County Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Community Development is offering scholarships to low-income students planning to attend college this fall. Fourteen students will be selected to receive a $1,500 scholarship for the 2017-2018 school year through the Community Services Block Grant program. Scholarship will be awarded to students who are or will be attending Lewis and Clark Community College, Southwestern Illinois College and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Article continues after sponsor message Those interested in applying for the scholarship, please contact the financial aid offices on the campuses of LCCC, SWIC and SIUE or your local high school counselor’s office. To be eligible, selected students must meet the block grant income guidelines as well as other requirements as follows: The amount of each scholarship will be $1,500. Awards will be dispersed in two, $750 increments at the start of each semester.

Candidates must be residents of Madison County, Ill.

Candidates must meet the criteria for poverty income for the entire household (attached for three months) and complete the intake/family member information forms and college application. In addition, the candidate’s entire household over 18 years of age must provide proof of (gross) income for 90 days, along with verification documents such as check stubs and printouts or income statements.

Candidates are required to submit a copy of their college transcripts, or if just entering

college, high school transcripts.

and career goals. Essays should consist of students’ personal experiences and/or circumstances. Candidates should tell us something not communicated in the application, which sets apart their scholarship application from others. Examples include, but are not limited to: Previous recipients may apply for the scholarship again so long as they maintain a

cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.0 to 4.0. Deadline to submit the Madison County SCBG Scholarship application is Monday, June 12, 2017. Following the review, the Madison County Community Development Scholarship Committee will make final selections and notify the chosen recipients and their institutions accordingly. We anticipate the selections will be finalized in July and announced in August. Please contact Amy Lyerla at allyerla@co.madison.il.us or (618) 296-4382 for questions.