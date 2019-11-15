ST. LOUIS – Schnuck Markets, Inc. is once again supporting The Salvation Army’s holiday campaign by activating “Round Up at the Register.” Beginning Saturday, Nov. 16 and continuing through Thursday, Nov. 28, Schnucks customers can donate to the campaign by choosing to round up their purchase to the nearest dollar. 100 percent of round up donations support The Salvation Army in the customer’s local area.

Schnucks will offer the campaign at all of the company’s stores across the five Midwest states where it operates. In 2018, Schnucks customers donated more than $236,000 to the Salvation Army through the “Round Up at the Register” campaign.

“Schnucks is excited to continue our long-standing relationship with The Salvation Army,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “This campaign allows our customers, teammates and our company to support the incredibly impactful work The Salvation Army is doing as they work to assist those in our communities who need it most.”

The Salvation Army uses funds raised during the campaign to provide assistance to the most vulnerable citizens, as the organization helps provide food, utility payments and emergency rent and mortgage payments.

“The Salvation Army values our partnership with Schnucks and their continued support of our fundraising goal. Their commitment to the communities we serve in the bi-state area is exemplary,” said Salvation Army Midland Divisional Commander, Lt. Col. Dan Jennings .

Schnucks customers who utilize the self-checkout lanes can donate to The Salvation Army through a Scan & Give, where they will have the option to donate by scanning a $1, $3 or $5 tear pad.

At the conclusion of the round up, Schnucks will again welcome The Salvation Army’s bell ringers and their iconic red kettles to all Schnucks stores. Volunteer bell ringers will be outside of Schnucks stores starting Friday, Nov. 29 and continuing through Christmas Eve.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, S chnuck Markets, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned grocery and pharmacy retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 112 stores,

serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa, and employs more than 14,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2018 rankings, Schnucks is the 168t h largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 16t h largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $13 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

Follow Schnucks on Facebook at www.facebook.com/schnucks and on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/schnuck-markets-inc-/.

About The Salvation Army:

The Salvation Army has been inspiring hope, combating poverty and meeting human needs without discrimination since 1865. Through the generosity of donors and the selfless efforts of volunteers, The Salvation Army will continue to "Fight for Good" against hunger and hopelessness across every ZIP code.

