ST. LOUIS - Today, Wednesday, Feb. 22, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is joining supermarkets and food manufacturers nationwide in celebrating the annual Supermarket Employee Day. FMI—The Food Industry Association has proclaimed this holiday to recognize employees at every level for the work they do feeding families and enriching lives.

With more than 40,000 individual stores that sell food and grocery items in the U.S. alone, many supermarkets serve as the backbones of their communities. Millions of supermarket employees come to work daily to keep shelves stocked and to provide communities with essential services that help them survive and thrive.

“Schnucks teammates at all stores, facilities and offices remain committed to our company’s mission of Nourishing People’s Lives in our many communities throughout the Midwest,” said Schnucks Chairman and CEO Todd Schnuck. “I invite our great customers to stop by their local Schnucks store to celebrate and thank the teammates who serve them each and every day.”

To thank its essential workers, each teammate that has a Schnucks Rewards account will receive 5,000 points ($10) to use for a break meal.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Supermarket employees have earned our gratitude and respect, which is why we are creating a holiday to celebrate them,” said Leslie G. Sarasin, president and CEO of FMI—The Food Industry Association. “The fact is they always have been frontline heroes during periods of crisis. In the face of natural disasters or global pandemics, these brave and dedicated individuals keep communities strong and moving forward.”

FMI has created a Grocery Industry Economic Impact map to highlight the food retail industry’s significant economic impact on federal, state and local economies, by employing millions of workers to provide consumers with safe, healthy and affordable food every day.

Honor your favorite heroes in social media posts today by using the hashtags #SupermarketEmployeeDay and #SupermarketHeroes.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third and fourth generation, family-owned grocery retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 114 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin and employs 12,000 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2022 rankings, Schnucks is the 178th largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 14th largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $13 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

More like this: