ST. LOUIS – Schnuck Markets, Inc. announced today that it will close three St. Louis-area stores, including the Edwardsville store at 2122 Troy Road at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 10.

The other Schnuck Markets, Inc., store at 2222 Troy Road in Edwardsville remains open. A major inside renovation is presently underway at the 2222 Troy Road location.

The three stores are:

Edwardsville, Ill. - 2122 Troy Road, 62025.

St. Peters, Mo. - 100 Jungermann Road, 63376.

O’Fallon, Mo. - 1421 Mexico Loop Road East, 63366.

The approximately 190 teammates at the three stores will all be offered transfers to other nearby Schnucks stores where they will retain the same rate of pay.

The stores are closing due to poor sales. The St. Peters store is within approximately three miles of two other Schnucks locations, while the O’Fallon, Mo., and Edwardsville, Ill. stores are each less than one mile away from another Schnucks.

“Our customers have overwhelmingly chosen to visit neighboring Schnucks stores much more frequently than these locations, and as difficult as it is to have to close a store, we simply cannot operate locations that are not profitable,” said Schnucks Chairman & CEO Todd Schnuck. “While these decisions are never easy, we are grateful that we are able to preserve our teammates’ jobs and pay, and grateful that our customers won’t have to travel far to visit us at other nearby Schnucks stores.”

Pharmacy customers at all three stores will see signage in the coming days indicating the dates that pharmacy prescriptions will transfer to other nearby Schnucks Pharmacies:

St. Peters prescriptions will transfer to Schnucks Mid Rivers (577 Mid Rivers Mall Drive, 63376)

O’Fallon (Mexico Loop) prescriptions will transfer to Schnucks O’Fallon (8660 Veterans Memorial Parkway, 63028)

Edwardsville prescriptions will transfer to the other Schnucks Edwardsville location (2222 Troy Road, 62025)

Pharmacy patients may also visit any other Schnucks Pharmacy to have their prescriptions filled. (Customers may also choose to transfer their prescriptions to a non-Schnucks pharmacy as well.)

The company owns the Edwardsville location and is currently seeking a tenant for the property. The St. Peters and O’Fallon stores are leased.

Following these closures, Schnucks will operate 112 stores, including 82 in the St. Louis metropolitan area.

About Schnucks

Founded in St. Louis in 1939, Schnuck Markets, Inc. is a third-generation, family-owned grocery and pharmacy retailer committed to nourishing people’s lives. Schnucks operates 115 stores, serving customers in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana, Wisconsin, and Iowa, and employs 14,500 teammates. According to Forbes’ 2018 rankings, Schnucks is the 168t h largest privately-owned company in the United States and the 16t h largest privately-owned grocer. Schnucks is committed to helping communities thrive and as a champion for reducing hunger, the company annually donates more than $13 million in food to pantries that help those in need.

Follow Schnucks on Facebook at www.facebook.com/schnucks and on LinkedIN at https://www.linkedin.com/company/schnuck-markets-inc-/ .

